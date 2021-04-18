Qureshi reaches UAE on three-day visit

DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) again on Saturday after visiting the emirates in December last year.

During his three-day visit, Qureshi will meet UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries, according to a press statement.

Qureshi will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora, the Pakistan Foreign Office stated in the press release.

On Saturday night, Pakistan Business Council Dubai hosted an Iftar dinner in the honour of the foreign minister.

Qureshi stated in his brief speech that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates had improved their bilateral relations in diverse fields, including trade, and the partnership would be enhanced in near future.

Earlier, the foreign minister was warmly received by PBCD president Ahmed Sheikhani, Iqbal Dawood, Shabir Merchant and other representatives of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai.