close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SZ
Saleh Zaafir
April 17, 2021

Nawaz holds discussion with Fazl

Top Story

SZ
Saleh Zaafir
April 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: With the support extended by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to the PDM President Fazlur Rehman on his trajectory of dealing with the ousted parties, all parties of the alliance have given go-ahead signal to him in tackling the dissenting voices in the PDM.

Political sources told The News that Maulana Fazl established contact with Nawaz Sharif in the wee hours on Friday and took him in confidence about the political situation of the country. He reportedly briefed the PML-N supremo about the approach prevailing in the ranks of the PDM and determination to proceed ahead with movement against the government. The Maulana impressed the need of scaling down rhetoric by the opposition parties about one another.

Latest News

More From Top Story