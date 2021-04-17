PM joking with billion-rupees package: Nafisa Shah

SUKKUR: The PPP Information Secretary, MNA Nafisa Shah, said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of Rs440 billion package for 14 under-developed districts of Sindh was merely a joke.

While visiting the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur, along with PPP Punjab Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Hassan Murtaza, Nafisa Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of Rs440 billion package for 14 under-developed districts of Sindh was a sheer joke, saying the islands are the provincial assets, which the federal government through the Presidential Order attempted to occupy illegally. Talking to media persons at the Gambat Press Club, the PPP leaders said Sindh has been bearing the burden of a huge population that migrated from other parts of the country, while the party has categorically opposed issuing national identity cards to any non-native residents of the country, including Bengalis, Burmese and Afghans.

The PPP leaders said the River Indus belonged to Sindh and the province had the first right to use its water. Meanwhile, the PPP Punjab Parliamentary Secretary MPA Hassan Murtaza said Sheikh Rashid is himself a child and needs to be mature. He said the TLP should not be banned and the government should resolve the issue through table talks.