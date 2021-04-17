Internet suspended in Peshawar for fifth day

PESHAWAR: The Internet remained suspended for fifth day in most parts of the provincial capital, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

Though no reason was mentioned officially, the Internet remained suspended for fifth consecutive day in Peshawar and adjoining areas. Thousands of people who are connected to their offices and other circles remained disconnected for fifth day as Internet was not working on any cellular network.

Only those who had access to WiFi could connect to their social media accounts, emails and other forums. It was learnt the authorities had suspended the Internet signals apparently during action against the workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. However, no major protest of the TLP was held in Peshawar in the last few days.