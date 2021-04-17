Pak trio among ACCA global prize winners

LAHORE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Friday announced the pass rates of its latest exam sitting for March 2021, including three students from Pakistan in the list of its global prizewinners. Pakistan students made the country proud by scoring highest marks among all exam sitters from around the world.

According to a press release, Kahaf Moid, a young girl from Karachi, has scored highest marks in Audit and Assurance paper. Fakiha Maqsood, another bright young girl from Faisalabad, is the global topper and has scored the highest marks in Advanced Taxation paper. She has also achieved the highest marks by any student in Pakistan in the Strategic Business Reporting exam.

Ali Shan from Karachi has scored the highest marks in Financial Reporting exam and has been declared the global prizewinner outshining students from around the world. ‘Our students have made tremendous strides in their ACCA journeys in this latest exam session and we’re particularly proud of the fact that ACCA students from Pakistan are consistently making the country proud with their excellent exam performance’, said Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA

Pakistan.