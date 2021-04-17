close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
April 17, 2021

LHC stays mango trees cutting in Multan

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Friday stayed cutting of mango trees in Multan.

Earlier, High Court Bar Association President Syed Riazul Hassan GIllani filed his petition in the court, stating that mango trees were being cut in the mega housing schemes, causing massive deforestation and environmental hazards. The court adjourned the case with a date in office, summoning the chief officer of the metropolitan corporation and the director general of Multan Development Authority.

