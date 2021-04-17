Over 1,000 cops performing Ramazan duties in Mardan

MARDAN: More than 1000 police officials are guarding mosques, markets and other public places in the district for security duties during the month of Ramazan while police also fined people for using tinted windows in vehicles and violating corona SOPs during raids.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops raided public places and intercepted dozens of people for not using facemasks. Also, several drivers were fined for using tinted windows, which were removed.

The DPO also appealed to the religious scholars and other segments of society to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs during Taraveeh and other prayers and while visiting markets for shopping.