As the holy month of Ramazan begins, people take part in much-appreciated acts of charity and generosity. Such acts reminds me of a famous quote by Nelson Mandela: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice.” The sitting government should take all possible steps to eradicate poverty. Programmes like Ehsaas and other charity work aren’t enough to deal with the country’s poverty. The need of the hour is to change the existing system that lets big corporations evade taxes. If the government wants to deal with rising inequality in the country, it should start taxing the rich.

Nauman Khan

Swat