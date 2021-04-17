close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
April 17, 2021

Rashid inquires after injured security personnel

Islamabad

April 17, 2021

Islamabad : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of policemen and personnel of Pakistan Rangers, injured during clashes with supporters of a religious party.

He said the security personnel bravely tackled the situation and foiled the attempt of the religious

party which wanted to create the chaos across the country. He appreciating the security personnel, said they handled the mobs in a professional manner. The minister said no one would be allowed to blackmail the state adding strict action would be taken against those involved in violent and destructive activities.

