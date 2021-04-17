Sindh government extends anti-coronavirus restrictions till May 16

The Sindh government on Friday issued a new notification to extend the regime of the anti-coronavirus restrictions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province till May 16.i

The decision to extend the period of restrictions was taken in view of the third wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.

According to the new notification, lockdown will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays and businesses will remain closed these days. The markets and shops in the rest of the days will remain open from 6 am till 6 pm.

The restaurants and eateries are not allowed to offer indoor dining while the open-air dine-in facility will be allowed from Iftar till 12 midnight daily. The home-delivery or takeaway facility will remain available till Sehri.

The lockdown restriction will not be applicable to essential shops and services like medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, milk shop and retailers selling essential items.

The marriage halls will remain closed during this period and wedding ceremonies will not be allowed. Public gatherings, processions and both indoor and outdoor events will also remain prohibited until May 16. Political, cultural, social, sports and musical events will not be allowed.

The shrines will also remain closed during this period and wearing masks will be compulsory in all the public places.

The Taraveeh prayers will be organised in open spaces as far as possible. The amusement parks will also remain closed; however, walking and jogging tracks will remain open with strict observance of the SOPs. The restrictions have been imposed in view of directions of the National Command and Operation Centre.