BoR launches 20 mobile land record units

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue has launched the services of 20 mobile land record units in 10 different districts, including Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan to provide efficient revenue related services at the level of mauza jaat.

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in a statement on Friday. Giving the details, the SMBR said the mobile land record vans were equipped with the latest equipment and linked with other land centres to facilitate the people at the grassroots. The e-governance based reforms have helped to get rid of patwari culture, he said. Around 7,514 Fard have been issued along with 15,825 mutations of land, he added. This facility is, especially, beneficial for elderly citizens, women and differently-abled persons, he stressed. The schedule for mobile land record centres is displayed at tehsil land record centres to keep the people informed as this facility has helped to save time and money of the people. The BOR has taken steps to eliminate corruption, improve service delivery and facilitate the people, concluded the SMBR.