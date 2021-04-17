Previous govt oppressed Rescue 1122 officials: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the previous government not only oppressed the officials of Rescue 1122 by not creating a service structure but also undermining the usefulness of the excellent institution.

He stated this during a meeting with Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer who called on him at his residence here. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present. Discussion was held to make the performance of the institution more active during the meeting. Pervaiz Elahi said that the head of Rescue 1122 was responsible for saving precious lives by providing timely medical aid to the patients of corona. Timely public service by the rescue service is its own example. The services of Dr Rizwan Naseer are unparalleled for the organisation, the PA Speaker said. “Alhamdulillah after reviewing requirements, we have resumed work with new enthusiasm from where we had left off, providing timely medical care to thousands of corona patients during the first, second and third wave of corona,” said the former Punjab chief minister. He said rescue workers rushed the patients to hospitals without caring for their own lives. Pervaiz Elahi said, “My message to the rescue youths is that only Allah Almighty can give the reward for the work they have done to save the precious lives of the people.”