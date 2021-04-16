close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
April 16, 2021

Saudi Arabia launches Iftar programme in India

Top Story

NR
News Report
April 16, 2021

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has launched a large-scale project aimed to offer iftar food to more than 80,000 families in India, the Saudi media reported. The programme, launched by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Call, covers different parts of India, offering food boxes delivered in line with health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. The project titled the “Iftar Programme of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques” is supported and overseen by Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Call Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz and is supervised by Saudi Ambassador Saud Al Sati, according to Religious Attache at the Saudi embassy in New Delhi, Badr Al Enazi.

He added that the programme is launched in cooperation and coordination with prominent Islami associations, centres and universities in India.

Latest News

More From Top Story