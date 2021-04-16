Jirga settles Sharifan Bibi case in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The strenuous efforts of jirga elders yielded positive results after four years when members of the two rival parties of the Sharifan Bibi case set aside their differences and pledged to live like brothers.

Jirga elders, including Sheikh Tauqir Akram Habibani, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Dawar Khan Kundi and others convinced members of both the rival groups on reconciliation while telling them about the drawbacks of enmity and the benefits of peaceful life.

The family members of Sharifan Bibi announced during the jirga that they had pardoned the rivals for the sake of Allah. Nine members of the rival family were in prison, who were released after the compromise.