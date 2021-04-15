1,419 more senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 1,419 more senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to District Health Officer Dr Ata Al Moneem, a total of 23,279 people have been vaccinated so far and 19,943 were given the first dose of the vaccine while 3,336 the second one. He said timing of vaccination centres have been changed due to the holy month of Ramazan. Now, vaccination centres are working in two shifts. The first shift timing is from 10 am to 4 pm, while the second shift timing is 9 pm to 1 am.