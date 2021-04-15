Eight trains delayed, 14 flights cancelled

LAHORE: Eight trains coming from Quetta and Karachi to Lahore were delayed for hours due to which citizens faced great inconvenience.

Shah Hussain delayed for three hours; Awam Express delayed for two and a half hours, Fareed Express for 2 hours and 20 minutes, Jaffar Express for 2 hours and 10 minutes, Khyber Mail delayed by one hour and 40 minutes, Karachi Express, Tezgam delayed by one hour and 20 minutes and Allama Iqbal Express also delayed by one and a half hours.

On the other hand, 14 flights were cancelled at the Allama Iqbal International Airport while three flights were delayed, flight XY-317 coming from Riyadh, flight XY-318 to Riyadh, flight PK-313 to Karachi were cancelled.

Flight PA-416, flight PK-322 to Quetta, flight PK-323 from Quetta, flight PK-141 from Karachi, flight PK-142 to Karachi, flight ER-520 from Karachi, Karachi flight ER-521 and flight PK-307 to Karachi were also cancelled.