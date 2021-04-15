This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the plight of students who live in hostels. In Turbat, a single room costs between Rs7,000 and Rs10,000 per month. Many students cannot pay the rent and, as a result, discontinue their education.

The Balochistan government must take notice of this issue and introduce affordable housing options so that students who are from remote areas can easily continue their education.

Haroon Murad

Ball Nigwar