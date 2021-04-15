Baisakhi Mela concludes

LAHORE:The three-day celebrations of the Sikh religion's Khalsa Janam Din and “Baisakhi” Mela concluded on Wednesday. Addressing the function attended by hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, Senator Sardar Guldeep Singh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took historic steps for the Sikhs.

The atmosphere of brotherhood that exists in Pakistan is unparalleled in the world while oppression prevails in India which is condemnable. The federal government and the ETPB chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed made the best arrangements for the pilgrims. Minister for Minority Affairs (KP) Wazirzada said that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full religious freedom. Sardar Harpal Singh Jhalla and Sardar Garmeet Singh, both party leaders from India and Canada, and Sardar Darshan Singh from Canada said that despite the corona virus, Pakistan allowed the Baisakhi festival and issued a large number of visas. He thanked the govt of Pakistan and ETPB admin for making high arrangements.