Three criminals held

ISLAMABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including Sub-inspectors Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Fayyaz Ahmed, Safdar Hussain and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal gang.

They have been identified as Gul Alam, Muddsar Asghar, and Rehmat-Ullah Alias Khan. The police team also recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Golra Sharif, Ramana and Koral police stations and further investigation is underway.