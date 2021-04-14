‘Security arrangements finalised for Ramazan’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa said arrangements had been finalised to maintain law and order situation during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting, the DC said eating and drinking in public places during the holy month of Ramazan would be prohibited according to the orders issued by the Punjab government.

He said violators would be dealt with iron hands. He said services of volunteers along with police and civil defense personnel would be gotten for the implementation of the Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance to control the spread of COVID-19 during Ramazan. He said carpets or rugs would not be allowed in mosques and Imambargahs and no gathering would be held after the prayers.

He said management bodies of mosques and Imambargahs would be bound to wash the floor daily

with chlorine. The DC said a comprehensive plan would be implemented to ensure the security of mosques.