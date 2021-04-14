Foolproof security during Ramazan

Islamabad: Islamabad police have chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramazan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector of the city.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has finalized a plan for effective security of faithfuls during the Ramazan and ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government to avoid spread of coronavirus.

According to the plan, more than 3000 security personnel including policemen and private security guards would perform duties at 998 Masajid and 32 Imambargahs during the holy month.

SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer would monitor the overall security arrangements in the city and safe city project would also assist to keep a vigilant eye and ensure effective policing.

He said that additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places.

He hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they were doing the same in fight against coronavirus.

He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) of police station would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs.