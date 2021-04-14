Free exam preparation portal

Lahore: As students appearing for matriculation examinations were facing problems in exams preparation because of closure of educational institutions, Punjab Colleges established a portal prep.pgc.edu where the students have an access to video lectures, MCQs, short questions and past papers for free. To further facilitate the preparations, online test session facility for class 9th and 10th is also provided on the same portal. The sessions will start from April 16. This exercise will help them to prepare for their exams effectively. The test sessions are prepared by Punjab Colleges’ expert educationists. Students can prepare for their complete course within 25 days by taking these tests. Please note that this portal is free for all students.***