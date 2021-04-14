Free cataract surgeries

LAHORE:At least 1100 surgeries of cataract disease conducted free of cost in four months at Al Mustafa Eye Hospital, Lahore. All surgeries were conducted through lasers. According to Nusrat Saleem, the Director of Al Mustafa Eye Hospital, 12000 patients suffering from eyes diseases were examined free of cost. She further shared that 74 free eye camps were established in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara and other areas of the country. Around 1100 patients were provided free facilities of medicines, lab test and glasses etc. Additionally, test of livers, stomach, hepatitis, AIDS, Vitamin D, Thyroid, etc. are being conducted on subsidised rates.