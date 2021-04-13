close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Australian towns hit by cyclone

World

AFP
April 13, 2021

SYDNEY: Two small Western Australian towns suffered "widespread damage" when Cyclone Seroja struck a part of the country that rarely experiences tropical storms, emergency services said on Monday. The storm, which devastated parts of Indonesia and East Timor last week, brought lashing rain and winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour (105 mph) to areas officials said had not seen a tropical cyclone in "decades".

