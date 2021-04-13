close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
April 13, 2021

Weather to remain moderate during Ramazan

Islamabad

APP
April 13, 2021

Islamabad:Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said weather would remain moderate between 28 to 32 degree centigrade in twin cities during Ramazan.

Talking to APP, he said the Ramazan would be pleasant having two to three rain spells during the month. He said it had been for several years ago that the holy month had gone with pleasant weather now this time Ramazan would be coming with rainy weather. He said the pollen count would also be reduced after the expected rain spells.

