815 Sikh Yatrees arrive

LAHORE:Around 815 Sikh Yatrees have arrived here from India via Wagah to attend Baisakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassanabdal.

They were received by ETPB and Pakistan Sikhs Gurdwara Parbandhac Committee at Wagah Border. The main function of Baisakhi will be held at Panja Sahib on April 14 (tomorrow). The Sikh Yatrees will be taken to all important and historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan during their 10 days yatra and will return to India on April 21 and 22.