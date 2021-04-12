Health system under immense pressure: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said positivity rate rise in Covid-19 has put immense pressure on the health system. Strict measures will have to be taken to deal with the third wave of coronavirus, the CM said and added that the ratio of positive cases of corona in five cities of Punjab has been exceeded to 15pc.

The rate of positive Corona cases in Lahore is more than 19pc. He stated that the occupancy rate of the ventilators for corona patients in public hospitals is almost touching the end in Lahore. He maintained that the government is taking all possible measures and utilising its all resources for the corona affectees. People will have to be careful, the situation is getting worse, he added. Wearing a mask can prevent corona, Usman Buzdar said.