Sit-ins held for missing persons’ recovery

ISLAMABAD: The token sit-ins in support of the Joint Action Committee for Shia missing persons continued on the 10th day across the country.

Reports said the participants of the sit-in demanded restoration of Article-10 of the Constitution, contending that the failure to produce missing persons in court was unconstitutional, whereas, several members of the Shia community have been missing for the past several years.

The participants demanded their early and safe recovery. The token sit-ins were observed on Sunday in different cities across the country, including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, in which members of the Shia community, including district and provincial leaders of various Shia parties, organisations and prominent religious and political figures also participated.

Addressing a protest rally in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad, the speakers called for the production of missing persons before the courts and following the law and the related laid down procedures.