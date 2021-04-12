6 deaths, 1,041 cases in a day in twin cities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi:As many as 1,041 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours setting a new record for the second the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.
Also, it has happened for the third time in the history of COVID-19 that over 1,000 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities in a single day. Earlier on April 2 this year, 1,143 patients were reported from the region that is so far the highest number of patients reported in a day from the twin cities.