6 deaths, 1,041 cases in a day in twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 1,041 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours setting a new record for the second the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Also, it has happened for the third time in the history of COVID-19 that over 1,000 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities in a single day. Earlier on April 2 this year, 1,143 patients were reported from the region that is so far the highest number of patients reported in a day from the twin cities.