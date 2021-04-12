Prof Iqbal Afridi made adjunct professor at US college

Eminent Pakistani psychiatrist Prof Iqbal has been appointed adjunct professor at the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Baylor College of Medicine, USA, to initiate joint research projects with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, JPMC, Karachi.

Prof Afridi, who is currently heading the Department of Behavioral Sciences at the JPMC Karachi, is also the president of the Pakistan Psychiatry Society, dean at the JPMC and dean of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University and the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Pakistan.

In a letter to Prof Afridi, the Baylor College of Medicine has said his voluntary appointment would be effective from December 2020, and from now onwards, he would be invited to deliver lectures and initiate joint research projects with the Baylor College of Medicine, USA.