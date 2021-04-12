6 deaths, 1,041 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : As many as 1,041 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours setting a new record for the second the highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Also, it has happened for the third time in the history of COVID-19 that over 1,000 patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities in a single day. Earlier on April 2 this year, 1,143 patients were reported from the region that is so far the highest number of patients reported in a day from the twin cities while on April 3, the number of patients recorded was 1,008.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed six more lives from the region, all from ICT taking death toll from the twin cities to 1,402 while confirmation of 1,041 new cases from the region has taken tally to 84,767 on Sunday.

According to details, another six deaths due to COVID-19 from the federal capital has taken death toll from ICT to 607 while confirmation of 798 new cases from the federal capital has taken tally to 65,700. To date, a total of 52,298 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has got to 12,795 after reduction of 268 active cases on Sunday as in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,060 patients have recovered from the illness.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life from Rawalpindi district from where 795 patients died of COVID-19. Another 243 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 19067 of which 15,848 patients have recovered while the number of active cases in the district has reached 2,424.

On Sunday, as many as 140 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,284.