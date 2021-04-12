Debunking the myths

Pakistan’s vaccination process – even though slow – is moving in the right direction. Many people have registered themselves and are now waiting for their turn to get their first jab. However, it is also important to mention that there are a number of people who don’t believe in the efficacy of the vaccine.

It is true that even after getting vaccinated, a person can get infected. However, the latest study has shown that the person will not experience severe symptoms. Covid-19 is a relatively new virus, and it is the first time that the world is closely watching its effects. In the current difficult times, we should try to debunk all the myths and fight against the virus efficiently.

Rahma Jazib

Karachi