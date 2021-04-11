Farewell party: Retiring professor’s services lauded

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said retirement is just a formality, in fact, medical professionals and health experts continue to equip and serve juniors with education and training throughout their lives.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the heads of both institutions said this during a farewell party for Prof Dr M Nazir, HoD of Urology Department, PGMI/Lahore General Hospital on his retirement.

They said, “We will continue to benefit from invaluable experience and profession skills of Prof Dr M Nazir. They said Prof Dr M Nazir is an example in medical field whose achievements were appreciated by patients as well.MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Shah Jahan, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Dr Ammar Yousaf, Dr Auranzeb Afzal, Dr Saleem Malik, Dr Kamran Zaidi, Ruqaiyya Bano, Rana Pervaiz, nurses, paramedical staff and patients were also present on the occasion.

The speakers said that Prof M Nazir not only rendered selfless services to thousands of patients during his service but also introduced modern trends in his field and taught thousands of talented students as well.

The PGMI principal and PINS executive director said, "No Stitch No Cut" the surgery procedure for kidney stone and prostate patients was his achievement which has become practically popular in the field of surgery today and patients are benefiting from this modern technique. In fact, a new chapter in kidney and bladder surgery has been added with the efforts of Prof Nazir and his team.

Appreciating his services in the health sector, they said that he would always be known as a dedicated, hardworking and experienced medical expert and the young doctors would continue to get guidance from him.

Prof Al-freed and Prof Khalid said that the doors of PGMI, AMC, LGH and PINS were always open to the great teachers like Prof M. Nazir and they would continue to benefit from their invaluable experience and profession skills.

Prof Nazir thanked for completing his tenure with honour and for holding a farewell ceremony for him and said that he had full support of his colleagues as without teamwork in the medical field, it cannot be done and he considered his achievements as a special grace of Allah Almighty.

Later, the doctors presented bouquets and gifts to Prof Nazir and expressed their best wishes for him. At the end of ceremony, birthday cake of Prof M Nazir was also cut by the participants.