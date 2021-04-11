close
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Man dies in road accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: A 26-year-old man died in a road traffic accident in Ravi Road on Saturday. The victim identified as Sohrab was riding a bike and going somewhere.

As Sohrab reached near Wood Market he rammed into a donkey cart and fell down with serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. A police team reached the spot on information and collected forensic evidences from the scene. Police handed over the body to the family after completion of legal formalities.

