Man dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 26-year-old man died in a road traffic accident in Ravi Road on Saturday. The victim identified as Sohrab was riding a bike and going somewhere.
As Sohrab reached near Wood Market he rammed into a donkey cart and fell down with serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. A police team reached the spot on information and collected forensic evidences from the scene. Police handed over the body to the family after completion of legal formalities.