'Gas poisoning': Three minor siblings die in Karachi

KARACHI: Three children died from gas poisoning believed to have caused by a pesticide sprayed at their home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality of the city on Saturday. The tragic incident took place at a house located at a residential apartment in Block-19, Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the limits of Sharae Faisal police station. their neighbouring people told the media that the deceased children’s mother Naureen, wife of Imran walked out of her apartment with screaming and shouting while seeking the help of the neighbourers to transport her children to the hospital, added that their home was filled with toxic gas due to the chemical spray.