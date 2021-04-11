The coronavirus has had devastating effects on the country’s education sector. It’s been more than a year that the authorities couldn’t come up with a better way to ensure that all students have access to online learning. There are so many students who don’t have a separate smartphone or a laptop. A majority of students don’t have access to the internet. Why hasn’t the government thought about these students? How will they continue their education?

A few days ago, many students asked the education authorities to cancel the annual examinations. The final decision, however, wasn’t in students’ favour. We do understand that examinations cannot be cancelled every year. However, what the authorities have failed to understand is that many students missed their classes because they didn’t have the right resources. The virus is going to stay here. It’s time the authorities came up with a solution to this issue.

Iqra Rafiq

Kech