PhD awarded

Director Public Relations, Bahawalpur, Mr Nasir Hameed has completed his PhD in Media Studies. The PhD public defense was held at the Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The topic of the research thesis was “Portrayal of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in International Press”. The thesis was supervised by Prof Dr Muhammad Shahzad, whereas the foreign referees for thesis evaluation were Dr Shahira Fehmy, Professor Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Global affairs and Public Policy, The American University in Cairo, Egypt and Dr Awais Aslam, Professor at Department of communication, Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas USA. The both foreign evaluators appreciated the research work and asserted in reports that the researcher has selected an important topic. The Public defense was attended by the Controller of Examination Dr Sajjad Paracha, Chairman Department of Media Studies Prof Dr Wajid Khan, Dr Adnan Malik, Dr Awais Gillani, Prof Dr Zubair Shafeeq Jatoi, faculty members, eminent scholars and students of the department.