58 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 58 more patients died from COVID-19 while 2,711 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by P&SHD, Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 6,851 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 243,295 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 25,871 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,013,899 in the province. Meanwhile, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, P&SHD Punjab has extended smart lockdown in 14 more areas of District Sialkot where more cases are being reported.

173,028 recover: Around 173,028 patients have so far recovered and discharged from 200 public sector hospitals. In a handout, Dr Asif Tufail, a spokesman for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, said that 6,286 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4075 beds were unoccupied.