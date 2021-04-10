58 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 58 more patients died from COVID-19 while 2,711 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by P&SHD, Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 6,851 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 243,295 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 25,871 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,013,899 in the province. Meanwhile, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, P&SHD Punjab has extended smart lockdown in 14 more areas of District Sialkot where more cases are being reported.
173,028 recover: Around 173,028 patients have so far recovered and discharged from 200 public sector hospitals. In a handout, Dr Asif Tufail, a spokesman for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, said that 6,286 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4075 beds were unoccupied.