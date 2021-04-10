Jordan envoy for boosting ties with Pakistan in IT sector

Islamabad : Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan Ibrahim Almadani on Friday said that he would play a role for enhancing strong cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan in information technology, pharmaceutical, defence and other potential sectors for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes for the economies of both countries.

He expressed these views during his visit along with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Fazal Software Technology Park and KSL Software Technology Park.

The Ambassador also visited various IT companies working in these software technology parks and appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities in the software technology parks for the IT companies.

He commended the efforts of IT professionals for producing world class IT products and services and said that the IT sector was a key pillar of Jordan’s economy as the government was making efforts to position it as a major IT player and solutions exporter.

He said that Pakistani IT companies should explore JVs and investment in Jordan that would enable them to enhance their export to the regional countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI briefed the Jordanian envoy about the potential of Pakistan’s IT industry that was achieving steady growth to greater role in the economic development of the country.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the government was focused on promoting the digital economy and emphasized that the steps should be taken to further promote the IT industry so that the IT sector could play a more effective role in transforming Pakistan into a knowledge economy.