Rape victims

This refers to the letter ‘Insensitive comments’ (April 9) by Adil Hussain. The prime minister shouldn’t have linked rape to how women dress. His recent statement has disappointed a large number of people. It is a fact that a woman’s clothes cannot provoke a rapist. Last year, a two-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Charsadda. In 2019, Zainab, a six-year-old child, was brutally raped and killed. In our country, unfortunately, children are also a victim of sexual assault. How can a child provoke someone? It is the responsibility of the authorities to provide a safe environment to every citizen.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran