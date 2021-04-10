close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Rape victims

April 10, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Insensitive comments’ (April 9) by Adil Hussain. The prime minister shouldn’t have linked rape to how women dress. His recent statement has disappointed a large number of people. It is a fact that a woman’s clothes cannot provoke a rapist. Last year, a two-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Charsadda. In 2019, Zainab, a six-year-old child, was brutally raped and killed. In our country, unfortunately, children are also a victim of sexual assault. How can a child provoke someone? It is the responsibility of the authorities to provide a safe environment to every citizen.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

