Resume the work

The CDA had recently announced that it would remove all encroachment on Margalla Road in Islamabad. It did carry out some work on Hilal Road, Sector F11 and repaired the footpath. However, the work was abruptly stopped a few days back and hasn’t been resumed.

Some residents have used this footpath to extend their front lawn. It is hoped that the CDA will take necessary action to ensure that the footpath is clear of obstructions – which are a source of traffic hazard for motorists as well.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad