Saving our children

The ever-increasing number of child sexual abuse cases has raised doubts about the government’s willingness to deal with the issue. There have been many cases where a child is sexually abused by his/her relative or a family member.
Places like mosques and schools are also not safe for a majority of children. The reason for an increase in this horrific crime is the state’s non-serious attitude.
Farooque Panhwar
Sukkur