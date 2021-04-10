Recruitment process

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government abolished two-year BA and MA programmes and replaced them with a four-year BS programme. For this degree programme, teachers in Grade 17 are recruited for six months through a recruitment committee which is from the same college. After six months, the entire process is repeated.

The law, on the other hand, says that these teachers must be recruited by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC). The government should take notice of this matter and ensure that the relevant authorities are following the government-approved guidelines for the appointment of teachers.

Muhammad Riaz

Malakand