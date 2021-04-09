Imran to pull country out of difficult situation soon: Salik Hussain

LAHORE: PML-Q Punjab senior vice president Ch Salim Baryaar hosted a luncheon-reception in honour of party’s MNA Salik Hussain Tuesday which was attended by provincial ministers Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheeruddin, chief minister’s principal secretary Tahir Khurshid, Gujranwala Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghumman, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Baryaar, Behroze Raja, Ansar Baryaar and several other political and social personalities.

Thanking the participants, MNA Salik Hussain said under the leadership of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi, our party is treading the path of progress. Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon pull the country out of difficult situation, there is a need for betterment of economic situation because of COVID-19, the premier keeps issuing directions to the cabinet in this connection.

He said as the ally party we fully support the PTI in the Centre and Punjab. Ch Salim Baryaar said Pervaiz Elahi has issued directions to all the party members for defending government’s policies on every front.