Residents complain insanitary conditions

TAKHTBHAI: Residents of Bakhshali area of Mardan district have demanded the authorities to carry out sanitation as the insanitary conditions may cause diseases.

Locals said that people from several surrounding villages depend on Bakhshali for the local transport, doctors, business and other purposes of routine life. However, the area faces several issues, particularly the insanitary conditions as well as traffic jams.

A local resident, Naveed Khan, said that there is no functional cleanliness committee for dumping the waste at a suitable place. “Hence, the people of Bakhshali dump the waste in a stream, streets or at their homes, which can cause diseases,” he added.

Another area resident said that people of Bakhshali are facing frequent traffic jams in the markets. “As a local trade center and being in close proximity to Swat Motorway, the traffic has increased much on the main Bakhshali Road and authorities need to sort out this issue, which is problematic particularly in Bakhshali Bazaar,” he added.