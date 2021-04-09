End to media trial against Jahangir Tareen demanded

KHAR: Local activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday asked the government to stop media trial of Jahangir Tareen or else they would come on to the roads against the incumbent rulers.

Speaking at a press conference, Nawabzada Jalaluddin Khan, Iqbal Afghan, Fawad, Manan along with dozens of workers said that Jahangir Tareen was the sole benefactor of PTI who had rendered numerous services and sacrifices for the party.

They said that the party stalwart was being ditched on mere allegations and without conviction by any court of the country.

The activists said that 10 years old cases of the companies owned by Jehangir Tareen were being reopened and probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which was not its jurisdiction.

“There are 80 other sugar mills in the country but only Jehangir Tareen was being targeted under a conspiracy to defame him and companies,” Jalaluddin said, adding that they would not sit silent and come on to the roads if media trial and political victimisation of the party leader was not stopped forthwith.