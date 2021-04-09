27 stolen cars handed over to owners in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: The newly-established anti-car lifting cell in Khyber district recovered 27 stolen cars and five motorbikes and handed them over to their owners on Thursday.

A ceremony was arranged at district police headquarters in Jamrud tehsil where Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, SSP Investigation Bakht Zada, DSP traffic Mazhar Malik and inspector Abid Afridi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas Ahsan said that he felt proud that for the first time in the erstwhile Fata history, a newly established anti-car lifting cell in a span of two months recovered 27 cars and five motorcycles stolen from the various areas of the country.

He said four members of a car lifting gang have also been arrested.

He said that for the first time in a merged district, the police recovered a good number of stolen vehicles and motorbikes, which he termed a sign of the rule of law. He said most of the cars had been stolen from Punjab.

He said a huge amount of drugs had also been recovered and a number of dealers arrested in Khyber in recent months.

Abbas Ahsan later handed over the keys of cars to their owners and also awarded commendation certificates to the anti-car lifting cell personnel.