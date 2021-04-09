PITB, LWMC to streamline waste management operations

LAHORE:A meeting was held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding the information and communication technology (ICT) initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and LWCM CEO Imran Ali Sultan. The PITB DG e- Governance Sajid Latif and other officials from both organisations were also present.

While discussing different areas of collaboration, special emphasis was laid on the implementation of ICT interventions to streamline the waste management operations of Lahore. “PITB will look into developing a model for automating waste management operations for better staff monitoring, vehicle tracking as well as staff attendance through IRIS (retina based) scanners,” PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor commented.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan appreciated the PITB's filing and office automation solution (e-FOAS) implemented at LWMC. He also discussed the upgrade of the existing LWMC helpline 1139 to include consumer complaints regarding waste disposal. The helpline would be managed by the PITB’s Citizen Contact Centre (CCC).