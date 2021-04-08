Siraj asks PTI govt to apologise to masses and go home

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the PTI government to admit that it has been making false promises to the masses over three years, seek apology from them and go home if it is still unable to deliver. Addressing a meeting of the JI central leadership at Mansoora Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan must understand that making false promises and keeping the masses in dark was not the way to run the country. He also warned the PTI government that privatisation of state entities on the direction of the IMF was not the solution to strengthen economy. He said the JI would launch “Go-IMF-Go” movement if the rulers continued their pro-IMF and anti-masses policies. The government, he said, miserably failed to show any performance in any filed in half of its tenure.