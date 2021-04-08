Siraj asks PTI govt should apologise to masses and go home

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the PTI government to admit that it has been making false promises to the masses over three years, seek apology from them and go home if it is still unable to deliver.

Addressing a meeting of the JI central leadership at Mansoora Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan must understand that making false promises and keeping the masses in dark was not the way to run the country. He also warned the PTI government that privatisation of state entities on the direction of the IMF was not the solution to strengthen economy. He said the JI would launch “Go-IMF-Go” movement if the rulers continued their pro-IMF and anti-masses policies.

The government, he said, miserably failed to show any performance in any filed in half of its tenure and if it believed that it would pass the remaining period without doing anything, it was not only deceiving itself but the country. The holy month of Ramazan was about to begin and prices of basic food items were increasing daily, he said, adding on one hand people were dying because of coronavirus while on the other, inflation and unemployment were multiplying their problems. He regretted the nexus of feudal lords and imperialists had been looting the resources of the country for decades, depriving the masses of basic facilities. He said it was due to this evil nexus that poor man’s child was not going to school and medical facilities to common man were not available.

There was a dire need to get rid of the corrupt system, he said, requesting the people to be part of the JI struggle to put the country on track and bring a real change.